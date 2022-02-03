The Bison are 8-2 in home games. North Dakota State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.
The Mavericks are 3-8 in conference games. Omaha is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Bison won the last meeting 71-67 on Jan. 8. Kreuser scored 25 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Eady is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bison. Kreuser is averaging 16.2 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.
Nick Ferrarini is scoring 10.8 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Omaha.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.