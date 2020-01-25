The Blue Devils grabbed the lead early in the second half, but Elijah Ford’s layup pulled Wagner within 74-72 with 2:15 left to play. But Rowe answered with a 3-pointer and Wallace added a three-point play with 49 seconds left as Central Connecticut held on for the win.
Curtis Cobb III topped Wagner (5-14, 2-6) with 21 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Elijah Ford finished with 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Patrick Szpir had 12 points and 10 boards for his second double-double, while Alex Morales notched his first with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.