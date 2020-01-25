NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Sophomore Ian Krishnan hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Central Connecticut snapped an eight-game skid and picked up its first Northeast Conference win of the season with an 86-76 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Krishnan made 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, for the Blue Devils (2-20, 1-8). Freshman Jamir Reed tallied a career-high 17 points with eight rebounds and four assists off the bench for Central Connecticut, which trailed 36-31 at halftime before outscoring the Seahawks 55-40 after intermission. Karrington Wallace. another CCU sophomore, added 13 points and seven boards, while reserve Tyler Rowe scored 12 with four assists.