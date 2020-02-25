Liam Robbins scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz added 17 points with eight rebounds for Drake (18-12, 8-9). Roman Penn had six assists.
The Ramblers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Drake defeated Loyola of Chicago 65-62 on Jan. 7. Loyola of Chicago finishes out the regular season against Bradley on the road on Saturday. Drake finishes out the regular season against Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.
