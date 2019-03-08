Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig, left, knocks the ball away from Valparaiso’s Mileek McMillan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. Loyola won 67-54. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists as Loyola-Chicago topped Valparaiso 67-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Marques Townes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (20-12). Lucas Williamson added 10 points.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (15-18). Jaume Sorolla added three blocks.

