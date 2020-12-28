Josiah Strong tied a career high with 21 points for the Redbirds (3-5, 0-2). DJ Horne added 15 points and six rebounds.
The Ramblers defeated Illinois State 90-60 on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.