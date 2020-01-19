Solomon finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Niagara. Marcus Hammond scored 12, but he made just 3 of 11 shots.
Manny Camper topped Siena with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Elijah Burns added 13 points, while Jalen Pickett hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.
Niagara shot 50% from the floor and 3-point range and made 18 of 23 free throws (78%). Siena also shot 50% overall. The Saints hit 7 of 16 from distance (44%) and 14 of 19 at the foul line (74%).
