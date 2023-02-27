Kugel leads Florida against Georgia after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gators (14-15, 7-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Riley Kugel scored 20 points in Florida’s 88-72 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs are 13-3 in home games. Georgia gives up 71.7 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Gators are 7-9 in SEC play. Florida is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.4 points. Kario Oquendo is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

Colin Castleton is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gators. Kugel is averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Florida.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article