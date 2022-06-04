Kulasingam, Skenes homer, Air Force stays alive 5-1

AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Kulasingam and Paul Skenes hit home runs in a four-run third inning, Doyle Gehring pitched seven strong innings and the Air Force Academy defeated Dallas Baptist 5-1 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Austin Regional.
That was plenty for Gehring, who limited the Huskies to three hits and a seventh-inning run. He struck out seven and walked two.
Two of the three hits for Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) came in the seventh with Cole Moore scoring on Luke Heefner’s sacrifice fly.
Air Force (31-28) plays again on Sunday against the loser of Louisiana Tech and Texas.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25