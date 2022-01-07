Butler: The Bulldogs, who entered the game 11th in the Big East in scoring, could use some offensive help. ... Bo Hodges, who averaged 8.2 points last season but hasn’t played this season because of knee injury, was supposed to be ready to go soon. However, coach LaVall Jordan said before the game that Hodges suffered a small setback in practice and wasn’t available Friday. ... Tyler Groce missed his second consecutive game because of COVID-19 protocols.