Sha’markus Kennedy added 16 points and pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season. Roydell Brown scored 15 and grabbed nine boards while A.J. Lawson tossed in 13 points, grabbed 11 boards and added four assists.

Andre Jones tied a career high with 25 points for the Colonels while Dexter McClanahan added 14 points. Warith Alatishe had 13 points and nine rebounds. Alatishe sank two free throws with nine seconds left in regulation to forge a 70-70 tie.

McNeese State plays Lamar at home on Saturday. Nicholls State plays Stephen F. Austin on the road next Wednesday.

