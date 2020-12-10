ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cajuns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana-Lafayette has an assist on 50 of 94 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisiana-Lafayette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 277th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.