IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Ragin’ Cajuns have scored 74.7 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ROCK-SOLID RUSSELL: Harrison has connected on 29.7 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-6 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.
STREAK STATS: ULM has lost its last seven road games, scoring 58.6 points, while allowing 68.4 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.
