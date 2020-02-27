CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has accounted for 42 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. Nowell has 20 field goals and 34 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-7 when they score 66 points or fewer and 19-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 12-8 on the season, otherwise.
STREAK SCORING: Arkansas-Little Rock has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 78.8.
DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season and 27.6 per game over their last five games.
___
___
