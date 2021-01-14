DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 76.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 68.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Griffin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 75: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.
THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cedric Russell has attempted 82 3-pointers and connected on 32.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 22 over the last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.
