Louisiana-Lafayette (16-10, 7-6) vs. Texas State (21-6, 10-4)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La.-Lafeyette looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas State. Louisiana-Lafayette has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Bobcats. Texas State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 20, 2016, a 61-57 win.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Tre’Larenz Nottingham, Alex Peacock, Jaylen Shead and Eric Terry have combined to account for 51 percent of Texas State’s scoring this season. For Louisiana-Lafayette, Jakeenan Gant, Marcus Stroman and Jerekius Davis have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 55 percent of all Ragin’ Cajuns points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stroman has directly created 41 percent of all Louisiana-Lafayette field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Louisiana-Lafayette is 14-0 when it holds opponents to 48.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-10 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Texas State is 18-0 when it allows 43.6 percent or less from the field and 3-6 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 18-0 when holding opponents to 43.6 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.3 percent or worse, and 2-10 when opponents exceed that percentage.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Texas State defense has held opponents to 64 points per game, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. Louisiana-Lafayette has allowed an average of 81.6 points through 26 games (ranking the Ragin’ Cajuns 313th).

