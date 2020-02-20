STEPPING UP: Louisiana-Monroe’s Michael Ertel has averaged 16.2 points while Tyree White has put up 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mylik Wilson has put up 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 27.6 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-9 when they score 65 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 65 points. The Warhawks are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 71.5.

RECENT GAMES: Louisiana-Lafayette has scored 78.3 points and allowed 80.3 points over its last three games. Louisiana-Monroe has managed 63 points while allowing 57.7 over its last three.

