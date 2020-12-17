FLOOR SPACING: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cedric Russell has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 7 of 26 over his last three games.
STREAK SCORING: VCU has scored 81.3 points per game and allowed 55.8 over its four-game home winning streak.
DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second in Division I with an average of 78.6 possessions per game.
___
___
