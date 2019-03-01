Appalachian State (9-19, 4-11) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (17-11, 8-7)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State goes for the season sweep over Louisiana-Lafayette after winning the previous matchup in Boone. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Mountaineers outshot Louisiana-Lafayette from the field 50 percent to 45.2 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 104-77 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jakeenan Gant, Marcus Stroman and Jerekius Davis have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Ragin’ Cajuns points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stroman has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Louisiana-Lafayette field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Appalachian State is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 76.

TWO STREAKS: Appalachian State has scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 77.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Louisiana-Lafayette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 72.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Appalachian State offense has scored 80.1 points per game this season, ranking the Mountaineers 30th among Division I teams. The Louisiana-Lafayette defense has allowed 80.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 316th overall).

