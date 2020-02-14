WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 63.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.
LOOSENING UP: Louisiana-Monroe’s defense has forced 11.7 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 8.4 turnovers over its last five games.
