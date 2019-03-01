Coastal Carolina (13-14, 7-8) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (15-12, 8-7)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe seeks revenge on Coastal Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Conway. The teams last met on Jan. 31, when the Chanticleers shot 52.9 percent from the field while holding Louisiana-Monroe’s shooters to just 45.3 percent en route to a 92-81 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Monroe’s Daishon Smith has averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Travis Munnings has put up 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, Zac Cuthbertson has averaged 17.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while Devante Jones has put up 12.8 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Smith has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 42 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-9 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over eight times or fewer. The Warhawks are 9-12 when they record more than eight turnovers. The Coastal Carolina defense has forced 13.8 turnovers per game in Sun Belt play and 13.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Monroe has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

