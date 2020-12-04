PREVIOUSLY: Louisiana-Monroe got an 8-point win over Northwestern State when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Monroe went 2-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Warhawks gave up 66.4 points per game while scoring 58.3 per matchup. Northwestern State went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 61.3 points and allowing 83.2 per game in the process.
