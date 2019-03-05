La Salle (9-19, 7-9) vs. Dayton (19-10, 11-5)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as La Salle takes on Dayton. La Salle came up short in a 72-62 game at Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. Dayton lost 72-70 in overtime loss at home to Rhode Island on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Saul Phiri and Isiah Deas have led the Explorers. Phiri is averaging 11.8 points while Deas is putting up 12.4 points per game. The Flyers have been led by sophomores Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher, who are averaging 14.3 and 12.9 per game, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Toppin has accounted for 48 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 0-13 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Dayton is a perfect 12-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

PERFECT WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Flyers are 7-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked first among A10 teams with an average of 73.4 points per game.

