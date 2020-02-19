Jalen Cobb was held to only five points. The Rams’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, he hit 17% from beyond the arc (1 of 6).

The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. La Salle defeated Fordham 66-60 on Jan. 5. La Salle faces George Washington on the road on Saturday. Fordham faces UMass at home on Saturday.

