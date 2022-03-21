“Unfortunately, I was not able to lead the program to the heights and expectations that were set. I am better for my experience as a head coach at La Salle,” Howard said Monday.

Tom Gola, a three-time All-America, led the program to consecutive trips to the NCAA championship game in 1954 and 1955. The Explorers won the 1954 national championship and then, almost nothing after ’55. They won a single tournament game in 1983 and in 1990. They went to the tournament in 1992 and advanced to the Sweet 16 as the No. 13 seed in 2013.