ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Isiah Deas and Pookie Powell combined to score 36 points and La Salle rolled past Alabama A&M to win a first-round battle in the Battle at the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night, snapping a 10-game losing streak and earning their first win of the season.

The Explorers, coming off a 12-day break for finals, face Towson on Saturday in the tournament finale and La Salle’s final game before starting Atlantic 10 play January 5 at Massachusetts.

Alabama A&M took a 12-10 lead six minutes into the contest when Gerron Scissum hit a 3-pointer. Powell answered with a layup and David Beatty put the Explorers back in front for good with a 3 with 12:08 left to spark a 14-0 run. La Salle held a 40-24 lead at intermission.

Deas hit 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points. Powell added 17.

Arthur Johnson had 12 points for Alabama A&M (0-11).

