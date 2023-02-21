La Salle hosts Grant and Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (18-9, 8-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-14, 7-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on the La Salle Explorers after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 90-85 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. The Explorers have gone 8-6 at home. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame leads the Explorers with 5.8 boards.

The Dukes are 8-6 in conference games. Duquesne leads the A-10 shooting 37.3% from deep. Kevin Easley Jr. leads the Dukes shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Advertisement

Grant is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article