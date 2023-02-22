La Salle hosts Grant and Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (18-9, 8-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-14, 7-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -2; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the La Salle Explorers after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 90-85 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers are 8-6 in home games. La Salle gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 8-6 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 2.6.

The Explorers and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Advertisement

Grant is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article