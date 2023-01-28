La Salle hosts Leggett and Rhode Island

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (8-12, 2-5 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (7-13, 3-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -5.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the La Salle Explorers after Ishmael Leggett scored 25 points in Rhode Island’s 75-70 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams are 6-5 on their home court. Rhode Island has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Explorers have gone 2-5 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leggett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

