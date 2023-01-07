La Salle hosts Martin and Rhode Island

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (5-9, 1-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-8, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays the La Salle Explorers after Malik Martin scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 82-79 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Explorers are 4-3 in home games. La Salle is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 12.1 points. Khalil Brantley is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Martin is averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

