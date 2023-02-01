La Salle knocks off George Washington 75-64

Brantley shot 4 for 14 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Explorers (9-13, 3-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Nickelberry scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jhamir Brickus shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists and three steals. The Explorers ended a five-game slide with the victory.