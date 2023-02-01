La Salle knocks off George Washington 75-64

PHILADELPHIA — Khalil Brantley scored 15 points as La Salle beat George Washington 75-64 on Wednesday night.
Maximus Edwards led the way for the Colonials (11-11, 5-4) with 14 points and three steals. George Washington also got 14 points from James Bishop. In addition, Brendan Adams finished with 12 points.
La Salle took a 17-5 lead in the first half with a 13-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Nickelberry, La Salle carried a 35-28 lead into the break. Brantley put up nine second-half points and La Salle secured the victory after a second half that featured 10 lead changes and was tied seven times.
NEXT UP
La Salle takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) on the road on Sunday, and George Washington hosts Duquesne on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.