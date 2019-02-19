La Salle (8-16, 6-6) vs. Saint Bonaventure (11-14, 7-5)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as La Salle takes on SBU. La Salle fell 62-49 at Saint Louis on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure is coming off a 79-56 home win over George Mason on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Pookie Powell, Isiah Deas and Traci Carter have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Explorers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Explorers have allowed just 67 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.1 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Powell has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all La Salle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Explorers are 0-12 when they allow at least 75 points and 8-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Bonnies are 0-12 when allowing 68 or more points and 11-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bonnies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Explorers. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while La Salle has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: La Salle is rated second among A10 teams with an average of 69.8 possessions per game.

