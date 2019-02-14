La Salle (8-15, 6-5) vs. Saint Louis (16-9, 7-5)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle seeks revenge on Saint Louis after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played each other on Jan. 12, when the Billikens shot 46.6 percent from the field while holding La Salle to just 41.8 percent en route to a 71-64 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have collectively scored 48 percent of all Saint Louis points this season. For La Salle, Pookie Powell, Isiah Deas and Traci Carter have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Explorers points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Explorers have allowed just 67.5 points per game to A10 opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.1 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all La Salle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Billikens are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 16-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Explorers are 0-12 when allowing 75 or more points and 8-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Explorers. Saint Louis has 38 assists on 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three outings while La Salle has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has allowed only 64.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Billikens 29th among Division I teams. The La Salle offense has averaged 69.5 points through 23 games (ranked 244th, nationally).

