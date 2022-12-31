La Salle takes on VCU following Brantley's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (6-7) at VCU Rams (9-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -12; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the VCU Rams after Khalil Brantley scored 24 points in La Salle’s 80-76 victory over the Howard Bison. The Rams are 8-1 on their home court. VCU averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-2 on the road. La Salle averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Rams and Explorers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Brantley is averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

