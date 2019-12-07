Zach Walton had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (5-5). James Butler added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 11 points and six rebounds.
La Salle (5-3) matches up against Morgan State at home next Saturday. Drexel takes on South Florida on the road next Sunday.
