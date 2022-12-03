La Salle visits Pennsylvania following Dingle's 28-point game

La Salle Explorers (3-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-5)
The Explorers have gone 0-1 away from home. La Salle averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 21.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Pennsylvania.
Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 13.6 points for La Salle.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.