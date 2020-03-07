Kalob Ledoux had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (22-8, 13-5), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. DaQuan Bracey added 12 points. Amorie Archibald had 11 points.
Charlotte scored a season-low 13 first-half points.
Jordan Shepherd had 11 points for the 49ers (16-13, 10-8). Jahmir Young added 10 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Louisiana Tech defeated Charlotte 72-59 on Jan. 30.
