Anthony was 13 of 21 for 149 yards with three touchdown passes for Louisiana Tech in its season opener. Hebert finished with five catches for 48 yards including a 5-yard touchdown from starting quarterback Aaron Allen.
Jack Abraham was 24-of-32 passing for 264 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Southern Miss (0-2, 0-1). Tim Jones had eight receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Trailing 27-10 midway through the third quarter, Anthony threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Hardy. Anthony then tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Smoke Harris, who made an over-the-shoulder catch between two defenders that pulled the Bulldogs to 27-24 at the end of the third quarter.
It was interim coach Scott Walden’s debut for the Golden Eagles. He replaced Jay Hopson of Sept. 7. Hopson was 28-23 in five seasons at Southern Miss.
Capacity was limited to 25% at 36,000-seat M.M. Roberts Stadium. Six feet of social distancing was required and tailgating prohibited.
