DENTON, Texas — Amik Robertson blocked a 46-yard field goal attempt with 33 seconds left to help Louisiana Tech beat previously unbeaten North Texas, 29-27, in a Conference USA opener on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech (3-1, 1-0) scored only once in the second half, a 42-yard field goal from Bailey Hale midway through the third quarter that stretched its lead to 29-21. Mason Fine threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bussey Jr. to pull North Texas (4-1, 0-1) to 29-27 with 1:09 remaining in the third.

The Mean Green had their chances in the fourth quarter, forcing Louisiana Tech to punt on both of its possessions. Cole Hedlund missed a 41-yard field goal attempt, and the Bulldogs’ Connor Taylor tackled running back Nic Smith for no gain on third-and-2 before Robertson blocked Hedlund’s final field goal try.

J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass each to Adrian Hardy and Alfred Smith for Louisiana Tech. Rhashid Bonnette had five catches for 101 yards.

Fine was 22-of-35 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Loren Easly added 110 yards on the ground and a score.

