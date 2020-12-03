Louisiana Tech secured its fifth straight victory at North Texas.
Luke Anthony passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech, which has losses against No. 22 BYU, Marshall and West-leading UTSA. Smoke Harris caught seven passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Maxwell added a receiving TD.
Jason Bean connected with Jaelon Darden on three touchdowns through the air for North Texas (3-5, 2-4). Bean, who was intercepted on the first possession of the game, threw for 231 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Darden caught eight passes for 135 yards, and Nic Smith rushed for 96 yards.
