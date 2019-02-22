North Texas (20-7, 8-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (17-10, 7-7)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas goes for the season sweep over Louisiana Tech after winning the previous matchup in Denton. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 3, when the Mean Green shot 45.3 percent from the field while holding Louisiana Tech’s shooters to just 37.9 percent en route to a 63-59 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Mean Green are led by Ryan Woolridge and Umoja Gibson. Woolridge is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Gibson is putting up 12.5 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by DaQuan Bracey and Anthony Duruji, who have combined to score 27.4 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bracey has had his hand in 43 percent of all Louisiana Tech field goals over the last five games. Bracey has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 77.9 points while giving up 64.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mean Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 33 of 62 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.9 percent. The Mean Green have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.

