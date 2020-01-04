Georgetown players simply trudged back on defense, shoulders slumped, a scene of dejection that played out frequently Friday night.

Georgetown's 78-62 loss at Seton Hall was no triumphant return for Mac McClung, the sophomore guard who re-emerged in the starting lineup after missing the Hoyas' flop of a Big East opener at Providence on Tuesday with an injured eye.

Even with their full roster — which consists of just nine scholarship players after four Hoyas players transferred last month — Georgetown (10-5, 0-2 Big East) fell in a hole early and served as veritable ego-boosters for a Pirates team hungry for a dominant win in their Big East opener at home.

"We didn't play our best game. That's two games now we didn't come out and play our best game," Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. "We can't dig ourselves that deep a hole if we expect a win. Tonight, that was another game where we dug ourselves a hole. We tried to come back in the second half, but we were running uphill."

McClung, who returned to practice Thursday for the first time since getting poked in the eye in a Dec. 28 game, wore protective goggles for about the first 12 minutes before he took them off. He led the Hoyas with 20 points on 7-for-20 shooting from the floor.

Junior wing Jamorko Pickett added 10 points. Senior center Omer Yurtseven, the Hoyas' leading scorer, had a season-low nine points and five rebounds, the first game of the season in which he did not score in double digits.

Yurtseven's lackluster performance reflected the entire defense's. In the second half, many Georgetown players looked like they were going through conditioning drills at practice, running from baseline to baseline without providing much in the way of an obstacle. On offense, the team wilted as Seton Hall (10-4, 2-0) pushed the pace and 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill lurked in the paint as the Pirates ultimate protector.

Gill led the Pirates with 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

With McClung off and Yurtseven ineffective, Georgetown shot 36 percent from the floor and grew frustrated, starting in the first half, with every missed bucket. The Hoyas shot 3-for-17 from the three-point line and were outrebounded 35-25.

The Hoyas have clocked a pair of bad losses already this season, to UNC Greensboro and to Providence, but Friday was the first time an opponent seemed to sap their will to fight — until they were actually ready to fight.

With 3:12 left to play at the Pirates leading by 19, McClung and guard Quincy McKnight met in a confrontation that escalated into a brief skirmish that led to double technical fouls, one for each player. Three Georgetown players and two Seton Hall players were ejected for leaving the bench.

It was the boiling point in a game the Hoyas had long since lost.

The Pirates aren't usually a team that heats up quickly, but Seton Hall blew the game open in the first half and led by 17 at intermission. Myles Cale blitzed Georgetown from the three-point line, hitting 5 of 6 attempts from deep for 15 quick points, and the Hoyas had nothing on offense to fire back.

For Georgetown, frustration proved the dominant emotion of the half as Cale (16 points) and Powell (15 points) created highlight-reel worthy scenes featuring sour-faced Hoyas in the background. Seton Hall made the usually up-tempo Georgetown looked rushed on offense and McClung, the Hoyas' second-leading scorer averaging 15.5 points, struggled to find his shot after missing a game and a half.

"He was rusty," Ewing said of McClung. "I thought he was forcing it a little bit."

The sophomore tried to jolt himself into rhythm a few times before halftime. McClung tossed up a hurried, one-handed jumper in transition, missed and gave a halfhearted clap at midcourt as he scampered back on defense, attempting to refocus. It didn't work.

On the ensuing possession, Powell drove to the right of the basket, reached around Yurtseven for a layup, drew a foul then flexed his biceps as he hit the court. Powell's free throw pushed Seton Hall's lead to double digits for the first time and McClung tossed his goggles after that.

Like the midcourt clap, it didn't do him any good. The guard shot 3-for-10 from the floor in the first half.

In the opening minutes of the second half, dejection replaced Georgetown's frustration.

"We're disappointed," Ewing said. "That's two games that … we didn't come out with the start that we needed. We have to regroup, we have to come back."

