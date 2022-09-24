Lacy, Banks lead South Alabama past Louisiana Tech 38-14

Lacy’s 57-yard dash from the right sideline to the left corner of the end zone gave South Alabama a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The South Alabama led 17-7 at halftime, then the Jaguars scored two touchdowns on the first eight plays of the second half. First, Banks intercepted a Parker McNeil pass and returned it 24 yards for a score on the second play of the third quarter. Then Banks recovered a fumble on La Tech’s third play of the ensuing possession, setting up Lacy’s 19-yard touchdown catch on third down.