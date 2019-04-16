KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evina Westbrook is transferring from Tennessee after sharing the team lead in scoring this season.

New Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said in a statement Tuesday that “Evina and I met to discuss her future, and she shared with me that she has decided to transfer.” Harper added that “we wish her well.”

Westbrook entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season but attended Harper’s introductory press conference last week.

The 6-foot guard and two-year starter from Salem, Oregon, averaged 14.9 points as a sophomore this season to share the team lead with Rennia Davis. Westbrook had a team-high 5.3 assists per game.

Early in the season, Westbrook became the first Lady Vol since Candace Parker in 2007-08 to score at least 20 points in four straight games.

Westbrook was rated as the nation’s No. 2 prospect in her high school class by multiple recruiting services.

