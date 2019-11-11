Harper said in a statement that “we all hurt terribly for Zaay because of how hard she has worked to improve her game and help our program this season.”

Green, a 6-foot sophomore, was averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists through Tennessee’s first two games of the season. She had averaged 9.6 points and 4 rebounds as a freshman last season.

The injury to Green leaves Rennia Davis as the Lady Vols’ only available player who ranked among Tennessee’s top six scorers last season.

