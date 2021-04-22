From Birmingham, Alabama, Dye averaged 16.6 points and 12.6 rebounds in 28 games for Troy. She led the nation with 23 double-doubles and ranked second with 352 total rebounds. She shot 49.5% from the floor and 73.7% at the free throw line.
She was even better against Power Five or Southeastern Conference teams, averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds a game. She had a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds in an 84-80 first-round loss to No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament.
Dye is the fifth graduate transfer in Lady Vols’ history and the third in Harper’s tenure.
