Damon Washington had four of Lafayette’s six sacks, including one on the Mountain Hawks’ final drive.
Northrup completed 22 of 34 passes for 257 yards. Quinn Revere made 10 catches for 86 yards for Lafayette (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League). Stilianos finished with the two scores for 64 yards.
Rashawn Allen broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run for Lehigh (0-3, 0-3) in the second quarter. Cross Wilkinson was 21-of-34 passing for 177 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal in the third.
It was the 156th game in the series dating to 1884. The 1896 game was canceled due to player ineligibility, and the 2020 matchup was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
