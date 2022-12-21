Lafayette faces La Salle on 7-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at La Salle Explorers (5-6) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -8; over/under is 126 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks to stop its seven-game slide with a victory over La Salle. The Explorers are 4-2 in home games. La Salle is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards are 0-9 on the road. Lafayette has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Leo O’Boyle averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Leopards: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

