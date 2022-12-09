Lafayette faces Quinnipiac on 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (1-9) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-2, 0-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks to stop its five-game slide with a victory against Quinnipiac. The Bobcats have gone 2-1 at home. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Ike Nweke shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Leopards are 0-8 in road games. Lafayette is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Matt Balanc is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.8 points for Quinnipiac.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.8 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.4 points for Lafayette.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article