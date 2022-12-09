Lafayette faces Quinnipiac on 5-game skid

Lafayette Leopards (1-9) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-2, 0-1 MAAC)
The Leopards are 0-8 in road games. Lafayette is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Matt Balanc is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.8 points for Quinnipiac.
Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.8 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.4 points for Lafayette.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.