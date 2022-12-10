Lafayette faces Quinnipiac on 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (1-9) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-2, 0-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -7.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette is looking to break its five-game slide with a victory against Quinnipiac. The Bobcats have gone 2-1 at home. Quinnipiac averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-8 in road games. Lafayette has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Ike Nweke is averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.2% for Quinnipiac.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.4 points for Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

