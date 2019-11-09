After the Crusaders took a 3-0 lead, Shoemaker and Julian Spigner hooked up for a 48-yard touchdown. A couple plays later, Ryan Dickens caused a fumble with Major Jordan recovering and the Leopards took over near midfield. On the second play, Shoemaker and Julius Young connected for a 34-yard score.
The rest of Lafayette’s points came courtesy of kicker Jeffrey Kordenbrock. Connor Degenhardt’s second touchdown pass, with 2:10 remaining, pulled Holy Cross with three but Jake Liedtka recovered the onside kick.
